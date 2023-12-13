Elko adds Moffitt as Strength & Conditioning Coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie football head coach Mike Elko has added Tommy Moffitt to his staff as the director of football strength & conditioning. Moffitt comes to Aggieland with over 30 years of experience, including three national titles and multiple strength & conditioning coach of the year awards.

Regarded by many in college football as one of the nation’s premier strength & conditioning coaches, Moffitt spent 21 seasons on staff at LSU, most recently in the role of the assistant athletics director for strength & conditioning. During his time with the Tigers, he served under three head coaches winning national titles with Nick Saban (2003), Les Miles (2007) and Ed Orgeron (2019). Moffitt also spent time at Miami (1998-99) and Tennessee (1994-97).

Along with raising national titles, Moffitt has numerous strength & conditioning coach of the year awards in his trophy case. Most recently he was named the 2019 FootballScoop Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year and following an undefeated regular season in 2011 he was awarded the College Coach’s Choice Award by Strength Performance. He was also named the 2003 College Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year by America Football Monthly, 1999 Collegiate Football Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Strength & Conditioning Coaches Society and 1998 Big East Strength Coach of the Year.

Moffitt has been at the forefront of strength & conditioning around the nation in teaching fundamentals as well as the biomechanics of speed development. In each season of his collegiate coaching career his teams at LSU, Miami and Tennessee have made it to a bowl game.

A 1986 graduate of Tennessee Tech, Moffitt started his career as an assistant football coach at John Curtis High School in River Ridge, Louisiana, from 1987-94, earning the 1992 National High School Strength Coach of the Year award given by the Professional Football Strength & Conditioning Coaches Society.

Born in Springfield, Tennessee, Moffitt is married to the former Jill Beron and they have three children, Clay, Aaron and Brady.

