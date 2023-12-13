Grab a gift for everyone in the family at Postal Plus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cross off every name of your holiday shopping list at Postal Plus!

The new College Station location has a little something for everyone.

Some of the most popular men’s items include Night Scope beanies, whiskey smokers, and cleverly packaged socks.

“They look like a toilet paper roll. They look like a beer can or a graffiti can or a package of bacon, but it’s actually socks inside,” Owner, Becky Cochener said.

One of the most popular items for women this Christmas is a concealed carry purse. You can even add a cute beaded strap to the bag.

Postal Plus also has Aggie paraphernalia that is hard to find elsewhere.

If you’re headed to the office holiday party, grab some accessories at Postal Plus before you go.

From quirky glasses to a singing hat, you’re sure to be the life of the party.

