Heise scores 25, Northern Iowa defeats Prairie View A&M 74-55

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Nate Heise’s 25 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Prairie View A&M 74-55 on Tuesday night.

Heise added 10 rebounds for the Panthers (4-7). Tytan Anderson scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Bowen Born shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (4-5) were led in scoring by Javontae Hopkins, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Prairie View A&M also got 11 points and two steals from Kevin McGaskey. In addition, Chris Felix Jr. had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

