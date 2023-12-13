It’s Hanukkah! Learn about the Jewish holiday with Chabad TAMU

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Light will triumph over darkness: that’s the main theme of the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah.

Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff and Manya Lazaroff stopped by The Three to tell the story of Hanukkah and explain all the traditions that go along with the holiday, from lighting the Menorah, to the delicious foods served.

Hanukkah, also spelled Chanukah, celebrates the victory of the Jewish nation over the Syrian Greeks who had conquered the land of Israel and taken over the temple, trashing it and destroying a lot of the oil for lighting the menorah. A small band of Maccabees then revolted. They managed to clean up the temple, but when they went to go light the menorah there was a problem.

“There was no oil and so they found one tiny jug of pure oil, which they lit and the menorah, it lasted eight days,” said Manya.

The holiday begins on the 25th of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar. This year, Hanukkah began on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7 and ends on the evening of Friday, Dec. 15.

There are many delicious foods to enjoy during Hanukkah.

Two examples are the sufganiyot and latke.

“Sufganiyot is a doughnut which can be filled with either a jelly or a custard, and it’s fried in oil, and it’s a delicious treat. Very popular in Israel and around the world,” said Rabbi Yossi. “Then we have latkes, which is a potato pancake and people dip that in the applesauce or sour cream, and it could be savory with jalapeno. In my house, we like to make a Texas-sized latke.”

Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate!

