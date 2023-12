BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the KBTX team spent the day ringing the red kettle bell for the Salvation Army.

We were out at the Kroger on Boonville Road until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Everywhere, contributions to Salvation Army kettles enable the organization to continue its year-round efforts at helping those who otherwise would be forgotten.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.