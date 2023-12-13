Men Making Moves to host 2nd annual bike giveaway

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Men Making Moves is hosting its 2nd annual Christmas Bike and Scooter giveaway this weekend.

They will give away over 500 bikes and electric scooters in the Navasota High School parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

It’s free to all children, regardless of where you live.

The giveaway starts at noon, but you must register before. Registration starts at 10 a.m.

There will also be door prizes and snacks.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.