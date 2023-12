COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are now two new members of the College Station ISD Board of Trustees.

Kim Ege and Heather Simmen were elected during the November election. They were sworn into office Tuesday.

Ege will serve Place 6. Simmen will serve Place 7.

They will both serve three-year terms.

