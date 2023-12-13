New College View High School principal named

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Spring Creek Elementary School principal is moving to a new campus.

Starting in the Spring, Chris Southard will be the principal of College View High School. He is replacing Michael Heath.

“While I’m sad to say goodbye to my Spring Creek family, I’m excited for the new challenges and opportunities that await at College View,” Southard said.

In an email to Spring Creek parents, Southard wrote, “I want you to know that the memories we’ve created together will always have a special place in my heart. The students have taught me as much as I have tried to teach them, and for that, I am forever grateful.”

Southard has been in education for 27 years.

