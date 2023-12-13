New Goodwill store set to open Friday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new Goodwill will open Friday in College Station.

It’s located along the frontage road between Rock Prairie and William D. Fitch next to the Harley Davidson.

They are having their grand opening at 10 a.m. Friday. There will be food, drinks and lots of great deals inside.

It’s the second Goodwill in Aggieland and the 15th in the region.

