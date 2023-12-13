New ‘upscale supermarket’ coming to Bryan

File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar
File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar(KGNS)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new H-E-B could be coming to Bryan. The Bryan City Council approved the project during its meeting Tuesday night.

A large, upscale supermarket will be built as part of the project. According to the agreement, the store will be an “H-E-B or better,” meaning it could be a Central Market grocery store.

The planned “Booneville Center” could also eventually include a multifamily residential development.

The city agreed to assist in developing the property by Briarcrest Drive and Boonville.

As part of the agreement, the city will construct one or more traffic lights. The possible locations would be at the intersection of Miramont Boulevard and Boonville Road and/or the intersection of Green Valley Drive and Briarcrest Drive-FM 1179. The city will also reimburse the developer for the extension of water and sewer services. They will pay no more than $938,710.

The developer will be responsible for completing the grocery store within seven years.

