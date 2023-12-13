‘Records Don’t Matter’ as Franklin prepares to tussle with the unbeaten Tigers of Malakoff Thursday

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions punched their ticket to the Class 3A Division 1 State Championship Game last week with a win over Edna.

Franklin will be looking to successfully defend their back to back state titles as they take on Malakoff in Thursday’s 3 o’clock state title game.

Unlike their three previous trips to State, Franklin (14-1) travels to Arlington having lost a game this year, but that last second regular season loss to Lorena served as a wakeup call for ‘Team Green’.

Meanwhile the Tigers (15-0) are 1 of 13 teams that will put an unbeaten record on the line at AT&T Stadium. Franklin knows the records don’t matter and feel like if they play their game, they’ll have a good chance to win.

“They are fast they are pretty fast. The D-Line has some big guys. I think if we can get a push and let our backs work in space then I think we will be fine,” says Franklin Tightend /Defensive Lineman Braden Smith.

“To beat them I think we need to play a very well game. We need to be disciplined. We need to follow our keys and play together,” added Franklin Running Back / Linebacker Colby Smith.

“Malakoff is a pretty special team. They are loaded with talent. Coach Driscoll does a very good job with those guys over there. They have won a lot of football games the last few years and they do it right over there so we are going to have to come out and play well. This is what championship games are about,” wrapped up Franklin Head Football Coach Mark Fannin.

Franklin is the 17th team in Texas High School Football history to play in four consecutive state title games. Their matchup will Malakoff will kickoff at 3 on Thursday and be televised by Bally Sports Southwest.

