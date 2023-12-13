Scotty’s House Facility Dog lends a paw in court

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scotty’s House, a child advocacy center in the Brazos Valley, and more specifically their Facility Dog “Sawyer” had a big year.

Scotty’s House received Sawyer in 2018 and he’s been making an impact ever since.

Sawyer is a source of comfort for children during forensic interviews, medical exams, counseling sessions, and while they testify in court.

In 2023, Sawyer supported a child in court for the first time.

As the year comes to an end, there a many ways to support Scotty’s House. In-kind gifts to Scotty’s House are tax-deductible and help change the lives of victimized children and their families.

Scotty’s House also has a Wish List on its website. All items donated to Scotty’s House must be in new condition.

For more ways to help, visit Scotty’s House online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.