Scotty’s House Facility Dog lends a paw in court

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scotty’s House, a child advocacy center in the Brazos Valley, and more specifically their Facility Dog “Sawyer” had a big year.

Scotty’s House received Sawyer in 2018 and he’s been making an impact ever since.

Sawyer is a source of comfort for children during forensic interviews, medical exams, counseling sessions, and while they testify in court.

In 2023, Sawyer supported a child in court for the first time.

As the year comes to an end, there a many ways to support Scotty’s House. In-kind gifts to Scotty’s House are tax-deductible and help change the lives of victimized children and their families.

Scotty’s House also has a Wish List on its website. All items donated to Scotty’s House must be in new condition.

For more ways to help, visit Scotty’s House online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets
Harry Jenkins
UPDATE: Missing man found in Grimes County
If you have any information about these individuals please contact your local law enforcement...
Brazos County Crime Stoppers asking for help to identify thieves
Save Rosemary Sign
College Station chooses new route for sewer trunkline project, opting not to go through Bryan
Welsh was the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service before leading the...
Gen. Mark Welsh named President of Texas A&M University

Latest News

New Goodwill store set to open Friday in College Station
New Goodwill store set to open Friday in College Station
Men Making Moves is giving away a couple hundred bicycles as part of its mission to give back...
Men Making Moves to host 2nd annual bike giveaway
The KBTX team spent the day ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.
KBTX spends the day at the red kettle
Starting in the Spring, Chris Southard will be the principal of College View High School.
New College View High School principal named
Kim Ege and Heather Simmen were elected during the November election.
New College Station ISD trustees sworn in