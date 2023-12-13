Shop for one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts at Frazier’s

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - These are not your average Christmas gifts!

Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete is one of the Brazos Valley’s best known resources for home and garden décor.

From life-sized dinosaurs to naughty gnomes, you’re sure to find a little something for everyone.

Frazier’s is normally closed on Wednesdays, but they’re making an exception for Wednesday, December 20. They’re also staying open from 9am to 3pm on Christmas Eve, so you can get all of your last minute Christmas shopping done!

Don’t forget to stop and tell Santa what you want for Christmas on your way into the store!

