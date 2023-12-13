Texas A&M set to graduate 29 Student-Athletes at Fall Commencement

By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics is set to graduate 29 student-athletes from 10 different sports at fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 14-15.

“Congratulations to our fall graduates as they become Former Students and embark on the next chapters of their lives,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “At Texas A&M, we strive to equip and launch leaders to impact the world, and that vision is realized through graduating our student-athletes. Whether they are going to continue their education, join the work force or pursue a professional career in sports, we are incredibly proud of them and cannot wait to see their next steps. Thank you to our staff for their tireless dedication in supporting our student-athletes in everything that they do.”

Among the 29 graduates, Gavin Hoffpauir, Caroline Meuth, Karlina Sample and Alexander Zettler will be receiving their master’s degrees. Football leads the way with 14 student-athletes earning degrees this week.

“Our entire department and the Center for Student-Athlete Services are proud of our student-athletes for completing their degrees,” Associate Athletics Director of Academic Services Dr. Dan Childs said. “We commend our students for their ability to successfully balance athletic responsibilities with their academic requirements. Their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence both on and off the field of play teaches them what it means to be an Aggie. A huge congratulations goes out to this year’s class as they transition from student-athletes to Former Students.”

For the full commencement schedule, click here. All ceremonies will take place at Reed Arena.

