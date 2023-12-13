Thousands coming to town this week for Texas A&M, Blinn graduations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Both Texas A&M and Blinn are holding their fall graduations this week.

Texas A&M’s graduation ceremonies are Thursday and Friday at Reed Arena. More than 5,500 degrees will be awarded.

You can see the full graduation schedule below.

Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. for undergraduates in Agriculture and Life Sciences; Mays Business School; Nursing; and Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts.

Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. for undergraduates in Arts and Sciences.

Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. for undergraduates in Engineering

Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. for undergraduates in Architecture; Bush School of Government and Public Service; Education and Human Development; and Public Health. This event includes a military commissioning ceremony.

Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. for graduate students.

Blinn will hold its graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

It will be at the Brazos County Expo Center at 6 p.m.

