Thousands coming to town this week for Texas A&M, Blinn graduations

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Both Texas A&M and Blinn are holding their fall graduations this week.

Texas A&M’s graduation ceremonies are Thursday and Friday at Reed Arena. More than 5,500 degrees will be awarded.

You can see the full graduation schedule below.

  • Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. for undergraduates in Agriculture and Life Sciences; Mays Business School; Nursing; and Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts.
  • Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. for undergraduates in Arts and Sciences.
  • Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. for undergraduates in Engineering
  • Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. for undergraduates in Architecture; Bush School of Government and Public Service; Education and Human Development; and Public Health. This event includes a military commissioning ceremony.
  • Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. for graduate students.

Blinn will hold its graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

It will be at the Brazos County Expo Center at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets
Harry Jenkins
UPDATE: Missing man found in Grimes County
Save Rosemary Sign
College Station chooses new route for sewer trunkline project, opting not to go through Bryan
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning of young boy
Devin Newtown
Brazos County inmate attacks detention officer, has new charges added

Latest News

Aggie moms, dogs provide comfort during finals season
Aggie moms, dogs provide comfort during finals season
A Milam County Judge sentenced Phillip Pounder to 45 years in prison.
Milam County drug dealer sentenced to 45 years in prison
Camp Hearne to host annual Ghost Walk
Camp Hearne to host annual Ghost Walk
Tuesday Evening Weather Update - December 12