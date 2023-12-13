Tonkawa Tribe reacquires Sugarloaf Mountain in Gause with intent to open to the public

GAUSE, Texas (KBTX) -Sugarloaf Mountain, a historical site in Gause that was once an important landmark on the old road system, is now back in the hands of its original inhabitants.

A Native American tribe purchased back the land with the hopes of protecting it and making it into a public park and museum. In a ceremony held on Tuesday, more than 100 community members, including elected officials and the county historical commission, witnessed the occasion.

The land purchase comes 150 years after the forced removal from their ancestral grounds in Milam County. Private landowners, in collaboration with the El Camino Real Los Tejas National Historic Trail Associations and the Tonkawa Tribe of Oklahoma, are partnering on the initiative. Their joint effort aims to transform the small mountain nestled in Central Texas into a historical park.

According to a press release, the Tonkawa tribe acquired the mountain in its entirety and has committed to ensuring public access to the site. This partnership, the first of its kind along the El Camino Real De Los Tejas National Historic Trail, guarantees the conservation of the unique 60-acre location. Tucked behind Little River and the Brazos River in Gause, this mountain stands out for its distinctive geology and rich historical significance.

According to the Milam County Historical Commission, Sugarloaf Mountain served as a crucial landmark on the old road system, identified later as part of the El Camino Real or “The King’s Highway,” used until 1790. Developers James Jackson and Jon Holloway purchased the land containing Sugarloaf Mountain during the 1820s. Despite a brief episode where the top of the mountain was removed, believed to hold treasures, public outcry halted the digging. The mountain is recognized by Milam County, the State of Texas, and the National Parks Service as an essential landmark.

Tonkawa Tribe of Oklahoma Chief and President Russell Martin expressed the tribe’s joy at reclaiming their land.

“How often can you buy your homeland back? You know it’s unheard of,” said Martin. “You can’t do anything like this without the support of a lot of people. It’s just all the pieces fell into place so quickly so its a, it’s a miracle I’ll say that.”

Dave Cunningham, a local advocate, emphasized the importance of preserving the site, which draws hundreds of visitors to the sacred land.

“It’s just very important to us locally and for those of us who care about history in our area that it can be saved and protected and then it would be enjoyed by the public legally in the future,” said Cunningham.

The partnership between the tribe and local entities is unprecedented along the El Camino Real Los Tejas National Historic Trail. Steven Gonzalaz, executive director of El Camino Real de los Tejas Historic Trail Association highlighted the significance of Tuesday’s ceremony and historic land purchase.

“It’s the first time in the history of the state of Texas that this kind of thing has happened where a tribe that was formally from the state has come back and purchased a place which is so central to the story of their origin,” said Gonzalez. “We’re going to be able to work with them and the Camino Real Association to develop it into a public park in the coming years so that more people here in Central Texas can understand the history and importance of what this site is and what it means to the Tonkawa but Texas as a whole.”

“With that being said I hope we can have a bigger impact here in Texas. You know we want to be a part of Texas. We know we’re from Texas but we want to be part of the community and everything that goes on in Texas down here,” said Martin.

A documentary about the tribe, titled Tonkawa: They All Stay Together, is currently in the works, and is expected to be released in 2025.

