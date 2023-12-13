Treat of the Day: Six new CSPD officers sworn in
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six new College Station police officers were sworn in Wednesday by Judge Ed Spillane.
According to a post on social media, four of the officers are recent academy graduates, two are officers joining CSPD from other departments. The officers are currently in orientation and will take part in a formal badge pinning later in the week.
