Twin City Mission to host Longest Night of the Year ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission will host the annual “Longest Night of the Year” on Thursday, Dec. 21.

A short ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the shelter located at 410 S. Randolph St.

“For over 20 years we’ve gotten together and had a candlelight vigil, we’ve offered up some prayers, we’ve sang some very heartwarming songs, we’ve had volunteers from the community come out and help celebrate with us,” Ron Crozier, the Director of Community Relations said. “We actually read the list of names for the people that we’ve lost over the past year, whether they were currently homeless or formerly homeless if they crossed our path they’re going to be on our list.”

The event is free to attend and light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

