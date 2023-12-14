Brazos Valley travel advisor shares tips for holiday travel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Traveling during the holidays is stressful to say the least!

The long TSA lines, the traffic and the flight delays, oh my!

Travel advisor Brooke Harrington shares some advice for a smooth trip.

If you’re flying, Harrington recommends getting to the airport three hours before your flight.

She said there are some apps that can help track your flight, so you can be on top of flight delays.

“I use an app called FlightAware. Even before you leave the house, is check your flight status,” said Harrington.

When traveling with kids, Harrington recommends packing your own snacks in case they get hungry.

Also, don’t forget a portable phone charger!

Lastly, Harrington is pro-carry-on.

She said it’s best to travel lighter, and suggests using packing cubes to fit more in your bag, so you avoid wasting time checking your bag and retrieving it.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.