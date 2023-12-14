Bryan bartender enters Bar Boss competition to benefit community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local bartender and mixologist is entering the Bartender Magazine’s Bar Boss Competition in hopes of using the cash prize for the community.

The Bar Boss is a nationwide competition between bartenders to earn the title of Bar Boss or Master Mixologist. The winning bartender in the competition will not only win a cash prize but also be on the cover of The Bartender Magazine.

After years of serving in establishments like Downtown Elixir, Gate 12, and Hush & Whisper, Nikolai Bogost chose to take his talents and use them for the community’s benefit.

“I just hope to make an impact on the bar industry, locally,” said Nikolai Bogost, Tasting Room Manager and Mixologist at Hush and Whisper Distillery. “There’s not a lot of representation for Bryan-College Station for drinks or drink competitions and I seek to change that.”

Bogost hopes to use the prize money to create a Bartender’s Guild to keep local talents in Bryan-College Station.

“I’m looking at that money and thinking I can make a lot of changes here, locally, if we get the representation nationally,” said Bogost. “We could start a Bartender’s Guild and create a group that is focused on cultivating the talent that we have in town.”

The competition also raises money for the Kind Campaign, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization that brings awareness to the effects of bullying on girls.

“This one, particularly, drew my interest because this is the first competition [that] I’ve taken part of that’s attached to a charity,” said Bogost. “It’s going to support the Kind Campaign which I think is going to be very impactful.”

People can vote once each day free of charge.

