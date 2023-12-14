Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man accused of stabbed a woman early Thursday morning.

Charles Williams, 51, of Bryan, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation.

Police said the stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Holleman Drive when Williams kicked in the door and started assaulting the victim.

A CSPD drone operator began searching the immediate area after police said the suspect ran from the scene.

Around 3:10 a.m., Williams was taken into custody.

Night Shift Officers responded to 1501 Holleman Dr for a stabbing that occurred inside an apartment. Officers learned that the suspect, Charles Williams, 51 years old of Bryan, ran from the scene prior to their arrival. CSPD Drone Operator, Corporal Chrisman, arrived quickly

