Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man accused of stabbed a woman early Thursday morning.

Charles Williams, 51, of Bryan, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation.

Police said the stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Holleman Drive when Williams kicked in the door and started assaulting the victim.

A CSPD drone operator began searching the immediate area after police said the suspect ran from the scene.

Around 3:10 a.m., Williams was taken into custody.

