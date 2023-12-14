Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man accused of stabbed a woman early Thursday morning.
Charles Williams, 51, of Bryan, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation.
Police said the stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Holleman Drive when Williams kicked in the door and started assaulting the victim.
A CSPD drone operator began searching the immediate area after police said the suspect ran from the scene.
Around 3:10 a.m., Williams was taken into custody.
