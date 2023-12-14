Consol product Williams earns HERO Sports All-America honor for Bearkats

Williams earns HERO Sports All-America honor

HUNTSVILLE – Sam Houston linebacker Trevor Williams was named to the HERO Sports Group of Five All-America first team on Thursday, per a release from the media outlet.

The teams are comprised of FBS players from Group of Five leagues, which includes Conference USA, Sun Belt, MAC, American, and Mountain West. Williams, along with UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight and Liberty defensive back Brylan Green, were Conference USA representatives on the first team.

A sixth-year senior from College Station, Williams capped off his Bearkat career with the best campaign of his tenure in Huntsville in 2023. A team captain, he was named to the all-Conference USA first team defense at season’s end after finishing the year second in the league and among the top 10 in the nation with 135 total tackles. His 85 solo tackles are the most in the entire FBS entering this week’s bowl season.

He also added a team-best 8.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two interceptions. His final interception came in a season-ending win over Middle Tennessee, returning it for the second pick-six of his career. Williams was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week the following Monday for his effort which included a dozen tackles, his ninth game of 10+ tackles of the year.

Williams closed out his career having played in a program-record 61 games for the Kats, with five seasons of 10+ games played. His 395 total tackles are the second most in Bearkat history and the most in the Division I era. Meanwhile, he sits second all-time at SHSU with 223 career solo stops and tied for seventh with 36 career tackles for loss.

