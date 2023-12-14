DPS arrests man after high-speed chase

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a man after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

DPS says they tried to pull a 2023 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on SH 6 and FM 159 for a traffic stop. The driver tried to evade law enforcement but crashed into a street sign and curb at the intersection of Longmire Drive and Ponderosa Drive.

The driver, James Dowling, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and driving with an invalid license. He has arrest records with the Bryan Police Department dating back to 1999.

At one point, College Station police posted on social media that the northbound exit ramp to Rock Prairie Road and the feeder was closed as they retrieved evidence from the pursuit.

