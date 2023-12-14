DPS arrests man after high-speed chase

KBTX News 3 at Six(Early Edition)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a man after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

DPS says they tried to pull a 2023 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on SH 6 and FM 159 for a traffic stop. The driver tried to evade law enforcement but crashed into a street sign and curb at the intersection of Longmire Drive and Ponderosa Drive.

The driver, James Dowling, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and driving with an invalid license. He has arrest records with the Bryan Police Department dating back to 1999.

At one point, College Station police posted on social media that the northbound exit ramp to Rock Prairie Road and the feeder was closed as they retrieved evidence from the pursuit.

Dowling is now facing charges for evading arrest, tampering with evidence and driving while his license was invalid.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sugarloaf Mountain, historic site in Gause, returns to native hands
Tonkawa Tribe reacquires Sugarloaf Mountain in Gause with intent to open to the public
Police Lights Generic
Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing
File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar
New ‘upscale supermarket’ coming to Bryan
Texas A&M Football
Dates announced for 2024 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets

Latest News

Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
College Station ISD logo
CSISD asking for feedback on two potential calendars for 2024-25 school year
Six Kittens Rescue offering adoption event before the holidays
Six Kittens Rescue holding holiday adoption event
Thursday Evening Weather Update - December 14