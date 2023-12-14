Evee’s 29 help Rice down Incarnate Word 80-57

Led by Travis Evee’s 29 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals 80-57 on Wednesday
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 29 points and Rice beat Incarnate Word 80-57 on Wednesday.

Evee was 12 of 16 from the field for the Owls (4-6). Mekhi Mason scored 14 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Max Fiedler had 12 points and and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Josiah Hammons led the way for the Cardinals (3-7) with 13 points. Shon Robinson added 11 points for Incarnate Word. In addition, Josh Morgan finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Sugarloaf Mountain, historic site in Gause, returns to native hands
Tonkawa Tribe reacquires Sugarloaf Mountain in Gause with intent to open to the public
File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar
New ‘upscale supermarket’ coming to Bryan
Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets
Texas A&M Football
Dates announced for 2024 Texas A&M Football Schedule
If you have any information about these individuals please contact your local law enforcement...
Brazos County Crime Stoppers asking for help to identify thieves

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) celebrates his dunk as Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson...
Davis helps Lakers overcome James’ absence, send Spurs to 18th straight loss
NFL Commisoner Roger Goodell, left, and the Mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ricardo Nunes smile...
NFL approves regular-season game for Brazil in 2024 in more international expansion
FILE - Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) sets up a play during the first half of...
Angel McCoughtry signs on to play in Athletes Unlimited basketball league
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio hosts Los Angeles, looks to stop home skid