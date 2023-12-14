The family honors the life of Lieutenant Colonel John Pardo

Lieutenant Colonel John Pardo
Lieutenant Colonel John Pardo(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of Lieutenant Colonel John Robert Pardo gathered together to honor his life.

Lieutenant Colonel John Pardo’s funeral service was on Tuesday from 4- 7 p.m. and his celebration of life was at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Colonel John Pardo was born in Hearne and died December 5th in College Station.

He was a man admired by many for both his service in the Air Force and his character.

“He is a legend, but his legacy is the thing he did and you can do things like that, it doesn’t have to be pushing somebody’s airplane, you can be helping somebody,” said Lt. Colonel John Pardo’s son, John Pardo.

“His character was one of outstanding individuals, his principles were unparalleled, and his love for his country was utmost in his mind. Helping Earl and Bob Houghton the best we could is the greatest example ever, in the air, of one person trying to save somebody else ’s life. That is the only time that one airplane has actually pushed the other in aviation history,” said Lt. Colonel John Pardo’s Co-pilot and best friend.

Lieutenant Colonel John Pardo was awarded the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Silver Star, and many other decorations.

