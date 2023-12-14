Focus at Four: Recruiting difficulties during a coaching shortage

By Delaney Peden
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Coaching sports is an important job, but it is also one that is having a difficult time recruiting.

At times, coaches tend to face backlash from parents or even students.

The job, though, can be extremely rewarding and help you feel closer to your community.

Mike Thornton, Texas A&M Thornton-McFerrin Coaching Academy Director, joined First News at Four today to discuss how to get involved.

“There’s various ways, volunteering is one of those. And we have opportunities where we have certain community partnerships. We are happy to provide some support and some training for that,” said Thornton.

To watch the full interview, click on the video player above.

If you would like to get involved, click here.

Coaching Shortage
Coaching Shortage(KBTX)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets
Harry Jenkins
UPDATE: Missing man found in Grimes County
If you have any information about these individuals please contact your local law enforcement...
Brazos County Crime Stoppers asking for help to identify thieves
Sugarloaf Mountain, historic site in Gause, returns to native hands
Tonkawa Tribe reacquires Sugarloaf Mountain in Gause with intent to open to the public
Save Rosemary Sign
College Station chooses new route for sewer trunkline project, opting not to go through Bryan

Latest News

Lieutenant Colonel John Pardo
The family honors the life of Lieutenant Colonel John Pardo
If Franklin High School had a mayor it would be Nash Pils. Very seldom is he seen at a school...
Franklin's Nash Pils looking to capture Franklin history at AT&T Stadium
Restaurant Report Card: December 14, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 14, 2023
THE "CLOSER WALK" CHURCH GROUP RAISED ALMOST $45,000 THIS YEAR TO BENEFIT KIDS AND FAMILIES IN...
Church Group makes Christmas possible for 61 kids