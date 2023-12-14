Focus at Four: Recruiting difficulties during a coaching shortage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Coaching sports is an important job, but it is also one that is having a difficult time recruiting.

At times, coaches tend to face backlash from parents or even students.

The job, though, can be extremely rewarding and help you feel closer to your community.

Mike Thornton, Texas A&M Thornton-McFerrin Coaching Academy Director, joined First News at Four today to discuss how to get involved.

“There’s various ways, volunteering is one of those. And we have opportunities where we have certain community partnerships. We are happy to provide some support and some training for that,” said Thornton.

