Franklin's Nash Pils looking to capture Franklin history at AT&T Stadium

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - If Franklin High School had a mayor it would be Nash Pils. Very seldom is he seen at a school event without his camera in his hand capturing memories of a lifetime from athletic events to recitals.

“It has been great having him on the sidelines taking our pictures,” said Lion Tight End and Defensive Lineman Braden Smith. “It doesn’t matter the situation during the day that kid has always got a smile on his face, and I have been blessed to be able to be a part of his life and just having him around has been special,” wrapped up the Franklin senior.

That’s the feeling of the entire student body and the community and what led his mentor Hannah White to conduct a Facebook fund raiser in the hopes of purchasing a Cannon telephoto camera lens for Nash. They were able to exceed the $2,000 price tag of the lens in less than 8 hours and the Franklin Football Leadership Council was proud to present it to him at last week’s pep rally.

“Nash is a great guy. I love him to death. I have him in one of my classes and he is one of my best friends! He is a great guy and he does some amazing pictures and he feels like part of the team,” added Franklin Running Back and Linebacker Colby Smith.

Nash was born with Down Syndrome and according to his Dad has surpassed all expectations and is a joy to everyone he comes in contact with. He is as valuable a part of the football team as there is.

“Oh, Nash, he brings a smile to everyone’s face every time he is on the sideline. He works hard on the sidelines to get great pictures of the team, for the community, for the parents, and we couldn’t be more happy to give that to Nash last week,” wrapped up Franklin Head Football Coach Mark Fannin.

The Franklin Lions will play for a third straight state championship on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.