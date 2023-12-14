Friday brings rain and cooler air to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our next weather maker is en route to the Brazos Valley. A low pressure system is tracking in from the west, dragging a cold front along with it. This front is what we will watch to determine when and where we anticipate rain, and possibly wintry mix/snow, to fall across the state. Though we don’t expect any winter weather across the Brazos Valley, this front could make for a cold and wet end to the week.

TEMPERATURE TRENDS AND TIMING

Friday will start similarly to most other days this week, with temperatures in the 50s, light winds, and mostly cloudy skies. As for the big changes we have been talking about all week, we have to look to the afternoon hours.

Timing out exactly how this front will move across the state is a little tricky, but we expect to see that initial wind shift arrive in the northern reaches of the region (Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties) just after lunchtime. Depending on the speed of this front, we estimate it will take anywhere from four to seven hours to traverse across the entirety of the Brazos Valley, exiting the area sometime after your commute home from work.

Friday's Cold Front - December 14 (kbtx)

As for your afternoon high temperatures, well it all depends on where you are. Places like Cameron and Hearne will stop heating much earlier in the day than say, Conroe or Bellville. Our northern counties can expect to top out in the lower 60s, while our southern counties will hover around 70°. Northerly winds, and therefore cold air advection, will continue behind the front, dropping temperatures by about 10° within the first few hours after it passes.

HOW MUCH RAIN IS POSSIBLE

Rainfall timing will follow the general trend of the cold front, but we could see rain move in ahead of the disturbance, and linger behind it. So, while the morning will be quiet, we could see some lighter rain push in around Milam County as early as noon. The bulk of the rain doesn’t look to move in until later in the afternoon.

Brazos Valley's Friday Rainfall - December 15 (kbtx)

Generally speaking, we expect to see most totals settle somewhere between 0.25-0.75 inches, with localized areas falling on either side of that range. As of the midday update on Thursday, the Weather Prediction Center continues to hold the Brazos Valley at an isolated (level one out of four) risk for “Excessive Rainfall”. Essentially, heavy rain could move through the same areas multiple times during this event, or fall for an extended period over localized areas, creating a brief, minor flood concern.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook - December 14 (kbtx)

While a low potential, this event could warrant the following being monitored:

Minor flooding in low-lying areas

Ponding of water on city streets and roads

Localized increase in water levels in and along local creeks, rivers, and ponds

Instances of flash flooding

LOOKING AHEAD

After what will likely be a cold and messy Friday, the weekend looks much quieter. Behind the front, northerly winds will prevail, which will aid in our overnight cooling. We will be greeted by temperatures in the 40s Saturday morning, with wind chills making it feel cooler than what the thermometer will read. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s can be expected by the afternoon. By Sunday, our winds flip back around, our skies clear, and we are set up to see a perfectly seasonable afternoon in the mid 60s.

