Frontier creates long-lasting change with Broadband for Good program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frontier Communications is “Building Gigabit America.”

One year ago, The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley was the very first organization to receive Frontier’s generous donation of high speed fiber Internet.

“Broadband for Good is Frontier’s program that is dedicated to donating our high speed fiber Internet to organizations that really are making a big impact in the communities that we serve and that we are a part of. These are organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, whose mission it is to help youth of all backgrounds become responsible citizens and leaders,” VP External Communications, Chrissy Murray, said.

Boys & Girls Club CEO, Rhonda Watson, says the impact has been great.

“An investment in our youth is an investment in our community and our collective futures. The impact has been daily. It has been profound. It has been meaningful,” she said.

Watson says she has seen the impact first-hand.

“He was struggling in some of his classes. Now that he’s been able to improve his ability to learn and receive tutoring, his grades are up. His confidence is up. He’s a completely different kid,” she said.

Frontier Communications is committed to ensuring the success of the Boys & Girls Club for years to come.

“We are not just laying down lines and building out critical digital infrastructure, but we are making sure to get the fastest, most reliable Internet into the hands of the people who can do something with it, who can change the world. We are committed to doing just that through our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club by making this high-speed, reliable fiber Internet available to homes and businesses across Bryan,” Murray said.

“Frontier is paying it forward. With their help, we will continue to be a safe place that builds character and leadership skills and gives all youth, especially those who need us most, a chance to dream big and make choices that aren’t based on their today, but their goals for tomorrow,” Watson said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.