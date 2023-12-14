George Bush Library offers festive backdrop for Christmas pictures

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a place to take pictures for last minute Christmas cards, head over to the George Bush Presidential Library.

You don’t have to pay admission to the museum to pose by the decorated Christmas tree inside the rotunda.

They also have a beautifully lit tree outside the library that would make a festive backdrop.

While you’re there, visitors will notice a new addition to the outside walls of the library. The ATM letters are from Kyle Field and came down when the stadium was demolished in 2014.

They are displayed on green turf and make a great photo op whether it’s Christmas, graduation, Ring Day or any day.

While at the library, explore the exclusive “A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football” exhibit. For more than a century, Texas A&M football has shaped traditions, forged camaraderie for generations of fans, and embodied a spirit that even Presidents of the United States have embraced.

“The Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art” exhibit is also on display and departs the library on January 3rd, 2024.

You can find the library’s hours of operation and upcoming events at bush41.org.

