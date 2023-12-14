Get more bang for your buck with these tips from Red Board Tavern & Table

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Located in the Navasota Railroad District, Red Board Tavern’s “gourmet casual” atmosphere is perfect for any occasion.

Every item on the menu has a fun, unique twist created personally by the kitchen staff, led by Chef Craig Schmidt. For example, if you order the “Bacon and Eggs” for an appetizer before dinner, you will see sun dried tomato-pancetta focaccia and Atlantic Salmon Caviar with chives and Horseradish Crème Fraiche on your plate.

The Three has teamed up with Red Board Tavern and Chef Craig to bring you kitchen tips to try at home.

“A lot of people will go to the supermarket to purchase pre-cut chickens. It’s more expensive per pound. If people understood how to portion and cut down a chicken, I think it would be much more cost effective for them. A lot of people do not have sharp knives at their home, hence they buy a lot of convenience foods like chopped lettuces and shredded cheese. If you want your knife sharpened, bring it into the restaurant, have lunch, and I’ll sharpen your knives for you,” Chef Craig Schmidt said.

You can save time and money with Chef’s easy-to-follow guidelines for cutting a whole chicken into usable pieces.

Watch the video above to see how it’s done.

