From the Ground Up: Preserving food abundance by acknowledging scientific food production

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This holiday season, Director of the Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Jim Mazurkiewicz says the best way to preserve the farming way of life is to acknowledge America’s unrivaled abundance, made possible by those who produce the food.

“We take a lot of things for granted,” Mazurkiewicz said. “We take our electricity for granted. We take when the air conditioner doesn’t come on for granted. We have an extremely busy lifestyle today, and we have more free time than we’ve ever had before.”

He believes one reason some Americans take the food supply for granted is because of unlimited, easy access to food across the country.

“We have an abundance,” he said. “We have the richest, safest, most wholesome food supply in the world – and the best value.”

Even so, with much to go around, he does offer a warning.

“We’re three to four generations removed from the farm,” he said. “Sometimes, we just take for granted that [food] will be at our local grocery store. We are a food-secure nation, and this we need to protect. We need to advocate for that, for the future, because without food, you have no future.”

Mazurkiewicsz says the best way to preserve that abundance is to follow a scientific, fact-based approach to food production.

“We’re all responsible if we’re involved in agriculture. There’s a lot of myths and misnomers, there’s a lot of perceptions, there’s a lot of emotions involved. We need science-based facts to help us make better decisions for our nutrition, for our health, and, as we pass legislation that affects all of us.”

