Judson product Myles Davis signs with A&M football

CONVERSE, Texas (KBTX) - Converse Judson product Myles Davis held a signing ceremony Wednesday night ahead of signing day next week and will join the Aggies next season. Davis is a four star defensive back.

He said he had some doubts with the coaching change, but he got dinner with Elko a couple days ago and having a defensive minded head coach reaffirmed his decision.

Davis had offers from Texas, TCU and Southern Cal.

Video courtesy of Greg Sherman (@MrBowtie1982)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.