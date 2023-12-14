OnRamp gifts several vehicles ahead of the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It has been a busy week for OnRamp.

The nonprofit organization gifts reliable vehicles to people in need.

Two local, single mothers received their vehicles on Wednesday.

According to a post on Facebook, Daneysja has six children and completed OnRamp’s two-step program.

Shay has a three-year-old son. She needed help because she lent her previous vehicle to a friend who wrecked it.

Then on Thursday, OnRamp gave away another vehicle to a single mom.

To top off an exciting week, the organization plans to gift yet another vehicle on Friday in Brenham.

OnRamp has served more than 150 clients.

