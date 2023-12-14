Preserving the past, embracing the future: Historic Landmark Commission greenlights new initiatives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The pulse of Downtown Bryan quickened this week as the Bryan Historic Landmark Commission met to discuss transformative projects aimed at their continuing efforts to breathe new life into the heart of the city.

The focal point of the discussion centered around plans for a new mixed-use development that could improve the landscape of North Main Street, particularly in proximity to the Varisco Building. The proposal comes in the aftermath of a fire that destroyed the building over a decade ago.

New Mixed Use Development in Downtown Bryan (KBTX)

Simultaneously, attention was drawn to the Varisco Building, Downtown Bryan’s tallest structure, as owners considered ways to further enhance its visibility. The improvement involves the addition of new signage for Hush & Whisper Distilling, a move strategically designed to draw in patrons in the pedestrian-oriented environment while preserving the historical character of the building and its surroundings.

Proposed signage for the Varisco Building in Downtown Bryan (KBTX)

Planning Administrator, Allison Kay with the seven-member Historic Landmark Commission underscored the unique and vibrant nature of Downtown Bryan.

“It’s unique, Its vibrant, Its lively, but it also retains a sense of history,” said Kay.

Since 1981, the Bryan Historic Landmark Commission and the city have worked to preserve the character of historic districts like downtown while keeping pace with the times.

“Historic preservation is very important to know and understand the history and where we come from and so we want to maintain our cultural and historic significance for our future generations and help our future learn from our past,” said Kay.

Planning Administrator, Allison Kay with the seven-member Historic Landmark Commission (KBTX)

Wednesday’s decision by the commission marked the approval of the mixed-use development on Main Street, and two options for signage on the Varisco building signaled a significant step forward in revitalizing the area.

“Keeping things in line with preservation standards, that helps retain what we have in the history and culture of buildings and that’s what you see in the product of Downtown Bryan,” Kay added. “From the buildings that you know everybody recognizes, from the LaSalle Hotel to the Varisco building, you can still see those glimpses of the past, but you can see where Bryan is going in the future.”

