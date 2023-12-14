Will December rain help this year’s drought?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After seven consecutive months of below average rainfall for the Brazos Valley, December is our last hope to even things out for the year. The good news is that we expect to see rainfall as early as Friday! The bad news is that we would need to see nearly 15 inches of rain before the year ends for 2023 to be a climatologically average year.

The latest drought monitor shows that some areas of the Brazos Valley are much better off than others. The biggest contrast can be drawn between our northwestern and southeastern counties. Milam and Lee Counties are still dealing with severe drought (level 3/5), whereas Montgomery and San Jacinto have fully recovered, and are rid of drought conditions altogether. This of course has to do with where we have managed to get the most rain to fall, which has continually been in the southeastern stretches of the region. Unfortunately for Milam and Lee Counties, this next round of showers looks to follow that same pattern. As shown in the image below, places like Conroe are looking to pick up nearly an inch of rain on Friday, whereas Cameron and Giddings will be lucky to get a tenth of an inch.

A large majority of the area remains in moderate drought, but Friday's rain should keep from additional worsening in the short term (KBTX)

With that being said, this is just one version of our PinPoint forecast, so these totals are not necessarily set in stone, but this gives us a good idea of what tomorrow’s system will bring to the Brazos Valley. Generally speaking, we expect to see most totals settle between 0.25-0.75 inches, with localized areas falling on either side of that range.

Across the state, the worst of the drought currently resides in East Texas, right along the Louisiana border, with exceptional drought (level 5/5) still relatively prevalent. Areas still struggling with extreme and severe drought can be seen near Austin, San Antonio, and Marfa. From down along our southern border, to all the way up in the panhandle, sporadic patches across the Lone Star State are in relatively good shape, and will likely remain that way into the new year.

A large majority of the area remains in moderate drought, but Friday's rain should keep from additional worsening in the short term (KBTX)

As our next weather maker approaches from the west, we’ll keep a watchful eye on radar with our fingers crossed, and see if that atmosphere wants to work in favor of the Brazos Valley!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.