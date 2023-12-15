15-year-old hit and killed by car riding bike to school, authorities say

By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old student was hit and killed by a Dodge Charger while riding his bike to school in Hudson, Florida Thursday, authorities said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old man was driving eastbound on Kitten Trail around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Officials said the driver came up on a bicyclist at the intersection of Thompson Avenue in the travel lane with no lights on the dark, unlighted roadway.

The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a collision, causing serious injuries to the 15-year-old, a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said.

The teen, who was later identified by Hudson Academy on Facebook as Myles Farago, was not wearing a helmet at the time.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are informing students and staff today about the passing of one of our Cobra students. Due to an unfortunate accident on the way to school, Myles Farago was struck by a car. He is being remembered as a kind, caring and talented student,” Hudson Academy wrote on Facebook.

