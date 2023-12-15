Aggie Michael Wacha signs with Royals

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M pitcher and MLB free agent Michael Wacha signed a two-year deal with the Kansas City Royals. According to Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $32 million.

Wacha is an 11-year veteran who played this past season with the San Diego Padres. His first seven seasons were with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Aggie has a career record of 88-54 in the MLB and a 3.96 ERA. He had 124 strikeouts in 24 starts last season.

