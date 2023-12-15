Aggies Renew Rivalry With Undefeated Houston Cougars
Dec. 15, 2023
HOUSTON --- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team renews another old Southwest Conference rivalry with neutral site clash against the No. 4 Houston Cougars at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Toyota Center.
- Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between the two teams in a decade, dating back to Dec. 4, 2013 when the Aggies beat UH, 74-57, in College Station. The last neutral site meeting came at the 1993 SWC Tournament at Reunion Arena in Dallas (84-68 UH win).
- In total, the two teams have played 85 times, with UH holding a 53-32 advantage in the series.
- In four games since the end of the SWC era, the Aggies have a 3-1 advantage, including 3 straight wins.
TV/RADIO INFORMATION
- The game will be televised on ESPN2 with Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) on the call.
- The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.
TRENDS AND NOTABLES
- Andersson Garcia is the nation’s top offensive rebounder off the bench (3.8/G). Additionally, he is the nation’s lone reserve with at least 35 offensive and defensive rebounds (38 off/39 def).
- Garcia is one of six players nationally with 49.0% of their total rebounds coming from the offensive glass (min. 70 rebounds).
- Manny Obaseki’s rise in the rotation has seen him average over 17:00 over the past 5 games and score 9.2 points off the bench, including a career-high 21 against Memphis (12/10).
- Tyrece Radford returned to the lineup against Memphis (12/10) after missing the previous 3.5 games with an undisclosed health issue. The ironman had started the previous 111 games of his career at A&M and Virginia Tech and led the Aggies in minutes the past two seasons.
- Texas A&M’s 17.5 offensive rebounds/game rank No. 2 nationally and its 10.1 rebound margin ranks tNo. 15 nationally. A&M has posted 12+ offensive rebounds in every game.
- The 2nd-chance opps have led to 87 more FGA than A&M opponents (8.7/G) and 39 more FGM (3.9/G).
- Texas A&M ranks No. 2 nationally with a 45.0 offensive rebounding percentage, according to Kenpom.com. In fact, the Aggies are one of just six teams over 40%. The Aggies rank No. 8 in Kenpom’s adjusted offensive efficiency (119.0).
- Texas A&M is the only team in the nation with two players ranked in the top 25 in offensive rebounds/G - Andersson Garcia (13th/3.8 OR/G) and Henry Coleman (t23rd/3.6 OR/G).
- Coleman is one of three SEC players averaging 13.0+ points and 8.0+ rebounds (Johni Broome/Auburn, Tyrese Samuel, Florida)
- Wade Taylor IV is one of three DI players averaging 17.0+ points while also compiling 40+ assists and 20+ steals (Jamarii Thomas, Norfolk St., DeMarcus Sharp, Austin Peay).
MAKING WINNING PLAYS
Drawing comparisons to former NBA great Dennis Rodman for his tenacious defense and rebounding prowess, senior F Andersson Garcia seems to produce “winning” plays in every game while coming in off the bench.
- In his second season with the Aggies, the “Dominican Rodman” has developed into one of the nation’s top bench players.
- Garcia contributes 4.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while also ranking No. 2 on the team in assists (15) and steals (14). He is one of five bench players nationally averaging at least 5.0 rebounds per game while also contributing at least 15 assists and 10 steals.
- He is the nation’s top offensive rebounder (3.8/G | min. 5 games) and No. 4 in total rebounds (7.7/G) off the bench. Additionally, he is the nation’s lone reserve with at least 35 offensive and defensive rebounds (38 off./39 def.).
- Garcia is one of nine players nationally with 45.0% of their total rebounds coming from the offensive glass (min. 70 rebounds).
