Aggies Renew Rivalry With Undefeated Houston Cougars

HOUSTON --- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team renews another old Southwest Conference rivalry with neutral site clash against the No. 4 Houston Cougars at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Toyota Center.

In four games since the end of the SWC era, the Aggies have a 3-1 advantage, including 3 straight wins.

In total, the two teams have played 85 times, with UH holding a 53-32 advantage in the series.

Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between the two teams in a decade, dating back to Dec. 4, 2013 when the Aggies beat UH, 74-57, in College Station. The last neutral site meeting came at the 1993 SWC Tournament at Reunion Arena in Dallas (84-68 UH win).

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

The game will be televised on ESPN2 with Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) on the call.

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

Andersson Garcia is the nation’s top offensive rebounder off the bench (3.8/G). Additionally, he is the nation’s lone reserve with at least 35 offensive and defensive rebounds (38 off/39 def).

Garcia is one of six players nationally with 49.0% of their total rebounds coming from the offensive glass (min. 70 rebounds).

Manny Obaseki’s rise in the rotation has seen him average over 17:00 over the past 5 games and score 9.2 points off the bench, including a career-high 21 against Memphis (12/10).

Tyrece Radford returned to the lineup against Memphis (12/10) after missing the previous 3.5 games with an undisclosed health issue. The ironman had started the previous 111 games of his career at A&M and Virginia Tech and led the Aggies in minutes the past two seasons.

Texas A&M’s 17.5 offensive rebounds/game rank No. 2 nationally and its 10.1 rebound margin ranks tNo. 15 nationally. A&M has posted 12+ offensive rebounds in every game.

The 2nd-chance opps have led to 87 more FGA than A&M opponents (8.7/G) and 39 more FGM (3.9/G).

Texas A&M ranks No. 2 nationally with a 45.0 offensive rebounding percentage, according to Kenpom.com . In fact, the Aggies are one of just six teams over 40%. The Aggies rank No. 8 in Kenpom’s adjusted offensive efficiency (119.0).

Texas A&M is the only team in the nation with two players ranked in the top 25 in offensive rebounds/G - Andersson Garcia (13th/3.8 OR/G) and Henry Coleman (t23rd/3.6 OR/G).

Coleman is one of three SEC players averaging 13.0+ points and 8.0+ rebounds (Johni Broome/Auburn, Tyrese Samuel, Florida)