Baker shares fun ways to celebrate National Cupcake Day

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Friday is dedicated to a popular dessert. It’s National Cupcake Day, which means you can enjoy the treat guilt-free.

Along with buying some, the day could also be great for making and decorating your own with friends and family.

Cathy Mock, the owner of Nana’s Bakery, joined BVTM to share fun ways to do it.

To start, you can find a simple cupcake recipe online or use a box mix. Below are some of Mock’s creative ways to decorate them.

Reindeer

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Ingredients:

Chocolate buttercream frosting

Small pretzel twists, cut to resemble reindeer antlers

Small candy eyeballs

Red chocolate M&M’s or Skittles

1 large open star (size 1M) decorating tip

Instructions:

Use small offset spatula to frost cupcakes with a light, smooth layer of chocolate buttercream.

Fit a 12 or 16-inch decorating bag with a 1M open star decorating tip and fill with chocolate buttercream, then pipe a swirl around the cupcake for the reindeer’s head.

Insert pretzels, eyes, and candy nose before the frosting sets.

Voila, your masterpiece is finished!

Holiday Lights

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Ingredients:

White vanilla buttercream frosting

12 or 16-inch decorating bag

Large round decorating tip (size 1A)

Black decorating gel (or small amount of frosting colored black filled in a decorating bag fitted with a small round decorating tip--#1 or #2)

Mini M&M’s in desired colors to coordinate with specific holiday

Instructions:

Use small offset spatula to frost cupcakes with a light, smooth layer of white vanilla buttercream.

Fit a 12 or 16-inch decorating bag with a 1A (large round) decorating tip and fill with white vanilla buttercream frosting.

Pipe 2 or 3 swirls around the cupcake.

Using the decorating gel, pipe thin lines around the cupcake to resemble the light strands, then insert the mini M&M’s at intervals for the bulbs. Easy and fun!

Holiday Wreath

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

White vanilla buttercream frosting

Desired shade of green vanilla buttercream frosting (use gel food colors to color the frosting, not liquid)

Size 199 star decorating tip

12-inch decorating bag

Candy sprinkles, glitter, etc. for decorations (can use various colors to coordinate with different holidays)

Instructions:

Use small offset spatula to frost cupcakes with a light, smooth layer of white vanilla buttercream.

Fit a 12-inch decorating bag with a 199-star decorating tip and fill with bright green vanilla buttercream frosting, then pipe stars around the cupcake to form the wreath. You can also have two shades of green, piping the darker stars first, then the lighter green stars in between and on top of some of the darker green ones to give additional depth to your wreath.

Place the sprinkles, glitter, desired decorations before the frosting sets, then your masterpiece is complete!

Holiday Tree

Ingredients

White vanilla buttercream frosting

Desired shade of green vanilla buttercream frosting (use gel food colors to color the frosting, not liquid)

Size 101 petal decorating tip

12-inch decorating bag

Cut pretzel sticks for trunk of tree

Candy star, sprinkles, glitter, etc. for decorations

Instructions:

Use small offset spatula to frost cupcakes with a light, smooth layer of white vanilla buttercream.

Place the cut pretzel stick in the center of the cupcake where you want the tree trunk.

Fit a 12-inch decorating bag with a 101 petal decorating tip and fill with bright green vanilla buttercream frosting, then pipe a ribbon design from the top of the cupcake to form the tree.

Place the star, sprinkles, glitter, desired decorations before the frosting sets, then your masterpiece is complete!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.