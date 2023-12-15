Bryan native wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native won the Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge.’

Madison Bagley runs Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, TX and specializes in highly detailed cookie art.

During Thursday night’s episode, she competed against three other bakers and came out on top after creating two different cowboy Christmas cookie designs and a three-dimensional cookie version of a cookie jar. Bagley’s cookie jar was inspired by her grandmother’s ceramic farmhouse cookie jar.

Bagley won a $10,000 prize and the coveted Golden Ornament. She is a Bryan High School graduate and still has family living in Bryan.

You can check out Busy B Bakehouse on Facebook, Instagram or online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing in College Station
A man is in custody after leading DPS on a high speed chase through College Station
DPS arrests man after high-speed chase
Texas A&M Football
Dates announced for 2024 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar
New ‘upscale supermarket’ coming to Bryan

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather Update - December 15
How to set and stick to your fitness goals this year with Marethouse Fitness
growing finances in 2024
Growing your finances in 2024
Cathy Mock, the owner of Nana’s Bakery, joined BVTM to share fun ways decorate cupcakes.
Baker shares fun ways to celebrate National Cupcake Day
McMillanDoolittle retail expert Amanda Lai joined BVTM Thursday to share some gift ideas.
Gift Guide: Retail expert shares shopping ideas for adults, kids