Bryan native wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native won the Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge.’

Madison Bagley runs Busy B Bakehouse in Carthage, TX and specializes in highly detailed cookie art.

During Thursday night’s episode, she competed against three other bakers and came out on top after creating two different cowboy Christmas cookie designs and a three-dimensional cookie version of a cookie jar. Bagley’s cookie jar was inspired by her grandmother’s ceramic farmhouse cookie jar.

Bagley won a $10,000 prize and the coveted Golden Ornament. She is a Bryan High School graduate and still has family living in Bryan.

You can check out Busy B Bakehouse on Facebook, Instagram or online.

