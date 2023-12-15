Caldwell mother, victim of SNAP benefits scam, calls for action to combat fraud

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Georgete Papadimitrios, a Burleson County resident, is raising concerns over a string of unauthorized transactions draining her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The mother of two, who commutes 23 miles one way from Caldwell to Bryan for groceries, found herself in a distressing situation when scammers targeted her SNAP benefits account not once but three times.

Despite her efforts to address the issue, including reporting to the state, obtaining a replacement card, changing PINs, and locking her card, the scammers were successful in their attempts to drain funds from her account.

“I ran my card, it didn’t work. I ran my card, it didn’t work. I went on the app, and it showed I only had $25 left,” shared Papadimitrios.

According to her transaction history, her card was used at a convenience store in the Bronx New York, and a wholesale retailer in Westborough, MA. Last month’s incident left Papadimitrios unable to purchase groceries. It’s an experience she says no one should go through.

“I wasn’t able to get my groceries, I had to put my whole Thanksgiving dinner back, My whole food for the month back. It was very embarrassing. I left in tears, didn’t understand what was going on,” said Papadimitrios.

“I don’t know what else to do. I don’t know who else to call. I don’t know how to fix it. I’m not going to get the $162.00 back they said because it happened a third time and they don’t know how it’s being done, they dont know how to remedy it, stop it and I end up losing out on food for my children because of that and that’s unfair,” Papadimitrios added.

She sought assistance from the benefits office in Bryan, where they replaced her card and provided a refund. She says they also advised her to change her PIN and freeze her card when not in use, she thought the issue was resolved. However, earlier this week, the thieves struck again, and this time, the state claims it cannot offer assistance for a third occurrence.

The Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) commission, while unable to comment on Papadimitrios’s specific case, attributed the problem to “skimming.”

“Theft occurs when unauthorized users are able to obtain both card numbers and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) for an account. This information is known to be acquired by a method referred to as skimming. Skimming occurs when an illegal device attached to a retailer’s card-swiping machine is used to copy and steal card information. Online card skimming can also occur when cybercriminals use malicious code injections to skim payment data from input fields on existing payment forms or hijack unsuspecting users to fake checkout pages.”

Feeding Texas, the largest hunger relief organization in the state expressed concern about the impact of such scams on food insecurity.

“No one likes to get scammed and defrauded, but for families participating in SNAP, it can be a real blow to wake up and find that someone stole SNAP benefits off your card,” said Feeding Texas Chief Executive Officer Celia Cole.

Papadimitrios is now urging state officials, including Governor Greg Abbott, to take decisive action to address the issue and ensure the security of SNAP benefits for vulnerable families.

“We need to do something. Governor Greg Abbott, please help us. Help the families in your state that need to have food security. That’s what the program is in place for,” said Papadimitrios.

She underscored the need for compassion and understanding in situations like these.

“I wish they would be more compassionate and understanding of our frustrations because it’s really scary when you’re worried about how you’re going to feed your children. To tell me you can’t keep reimbursing me when they keep getting stolen, so what do you expect families to do,” said Papadimitrios.

HHSC told KBTX that it would look into the situation and hope to have a resolution or answer in the coming days.

HHSC recommends clients use the following tips to avoid fraud:

Protect your Lone Star Card. Keep it in a safe place and don’t write your PIN on your card or card sleeve. Never share your card or PIN with others.

Review your purchases and check your card balance frequently by calling the Lone Star Help Desk, or logging into your account on the Your Texas Benefits website or the Your Texas Benefits mobile app.

Freeze, unfreeze, or request a new card by calling the Lone Star Card Help Desk or on the Your Texas Benefits mobile app.

Texas Health and Human Services will never reach out by phone, text, or email to ask for your card number or PIN.

If you see suspicious activity or see something unusual at a card reader, report it to the retailer immediately.

When you’re at a store and are about to swipe your card, look at the card reader closely to see if anything looks unusual. Parts can be added to the readers that steal your information.

Review information about “skimming” on the FBI web page. Skimming is the term used to describe devices being put on card readers to steal your information.

Your Texas Benefits website and mobile application users should also change their password to access their account info.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has obtained federal approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), allowing the replacement of stolen SNAP benefits for recipients who fell victim to fraud using federal funds.

“Anyone who suspects they are a victim of SNAP fraud should immediately call the Lone Star Help Desk at 800-777-7328 to change their PIN and cancel their card. Next, they should call 2-1-1 to report the fraud to the HHS Office of the Inspector General and request Unauthorized Use Replacement benefits from their local HHSC Office. Those awaiting replacement benefits can contact a local food bank or food pantry, which can provide food as well as help with employment, housing or paying utilities. To find help in your area, call 2-1-1 and after selecting a language choose option 1, or visit the 211 Texas website.”

Cole says anyone in need of food should not hesitate to reach out to their local food bank.

“If someone is without SNAP benefits for whatever reason they’re struggling to afford food, I would encourage them to contact their local food bank. They can visit one of our many agencies around the state and pick up some emergency food. People can find their food bank by going to feedingtexas.org They can also call 211 and find a food pantry near them,” said Cole.

