Classroom Champion Sarah Haisler of Franklin High School

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Sarah Haisler. The Franklin High School Senior has a 4.0 grade point average and ranks first in her class.

Sarah is very active in her community as a lector and pre-school teacher at her church. She is involved in FFA, National Honor Society, student council and serves as senior class president.

Sarah is a regional qualifier in UIL Ready Writing and Feature Writing and is a recipient of the National 4-year Army ROTC Scholarship.

“She see’s what she wants and she develops a plan to get it. Her time management and her just passion to do do is just there. She’s got dreams and goals that are just out the door, which is amazing and completely capable of obtaining every one of them.” said Math Teacher Shannon Groves

“I always want to be the best at everything that I can be. I really enjoy taking on new responsibilities, taking on new challenges. If you put forth the work, everything takes care of itself. And that’s really the most important thing to remember, is just enjoy what you’re doing in life. You’ll be successful and I think that’s the most important thing to always remember In every journey that you take on and everything that you do.” said Sarah Haisler

Athletically Sarah plays Tennis for the Lions and this season she went undefeated in singles and lost only one match in doubles. She took 3rd in district girls doubles and helped lead her team to the State Semi-finals.

“Sarah is the ultimate competitor. She refuses to lose at anything that she does. The work ethic that she brings. It’s contagious to other student athletes.” said head tennis coach Jake Russ

Following high school Sarah would like to attend West Point and major in Civil Engineering.

Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Sarah Haisler of Franklin High School. This week’s news 3 sports classroom Champion.

