Consol Tigers Shine in Magnolia, Magnolia West Double Dual

MAGNOLIA, Texas – The A&M Consolidated Tigers swimming and diving team nearly pulled off a clean sweep in a double dual competition against Magnolia and Magnolia West on Thursday at the Magnolia Aquatics Center.

The Tigers swept the boys and girls combined team scoring 1,120-943 over Magnolia West and 1,107-1,030 over Magnolia, while the Tigers girls squad tallied 100-point-plus victories over both Magnolia West 576-468 and Magnolia 579-476 . The boys team defeated Mag West, 544-475 but dropped a narrow 554-528 decision to MHS.

In total, the Tigers won 18 relay or individual races with the girls tallying 10 victories and the boys squad logging eight. Consol’s relays shined as they swept the 200- and 400-yard freestyles and the 200 medley. The Tigers grabbed at least the top two spots in eight races.

Leading the Tigers with two individual race victories were Sam Poole in the girls 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and Ian Lindberg in the boys 100 free and 200 IM. Earning individual wins from the girls team were Brooklyn Poole in the 200 free, Sammy Shankar in the 50 free, Ariana Larsen in the 100 free, Helen Hunziker in the 500 free and Katherine Rasmussen in the 100 backstroke. On the boys side, the Tigers received wins from Kolby Martin in the 100 back, Neal Pang in 500 free and Will Peacock in the 50 free.

Teaming for relay victories were Rasmussen, Sam Poole, Shankar and Mackenzie Odonnell in the 200 medley, Sam Poole, Shankar, Brooklyn Poole and Larsen in the 200 free, and Larsen, Shankar, Odonnell and Rasmussen in the 400 free on the girls side; and Jaden Kwok, Pang, Martin and Lindberg in the 200 medley, Garrett Gammill, Martin, Peacock and Lindberg in the 200 free, and Pang, Gammill, Peacock and Kwok in the 400 free for the boys.

