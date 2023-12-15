Consol’s Meadows announces he’ll sign with UTEP to continue football career

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday afternoon A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Brandon Schmidt announced that Tiger defensive back Trace Meadows would be continuing his football career at UTEP and would sign with the Miners next week.

Trace Meadows committing to play football at @UTEPFB! Congrats to you for earning this opportunity @Trace_Meadows24! Good luck! @ConsolFootball @ConsolHS pic.twitter.com/hBl1p0k0FU — College Station ISD Athletics (@CSISDAthletics) December 14, 2023

Trace was a three time all district selection in football and in 2023 he was named the District 11-5A Division I Defensive Most Valuable Player after leading the Tigers with 147 total tackles.

Meadows chose the Miners over Texas State and North Texas. He said he wants to pursue a health science degree with the hopes of becoming a physical therapist or chiropractor. .

