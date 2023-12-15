Consol’s Meadows announces he’ll sign with UTEP to continue football career

Trace picked up All District Honors at the end of every season during his three year varsity...
Trace picked up All District Honors at the end of every season during his three year varsity football career. In 2023 he was named the District 11-5A Division I Defensive Most Valuable Player after leading the Tigers with 147 total tackles.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday afternoon A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Brandon Schmidt announced that Tiger defensive back Trace Meadows would be continuing his football career at UTEP and would sign with the Miners next week.

Trace was a three time all district selection in football and in 2023 he was named the District 11-5A Division I Defensive Most Valuable Player after leading the Tigers with 147 total tackles.

Meadows chose the Miners over Texas State and North Texas. He said he wants to pursue a health science degree with the hopes of becoming a physical therapist or chiropractor. .

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sugarloaf Mountain, historic site in Gause, returns to native hands
Tonkawa Tribe reacquires Sugarloaf Mountain in Gause with intent to open to the public
Police Lights Generic
Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing in College Station
File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar
New ‘upscale supermarket’ coming to Bryan
Texas A&M Football
Dates announced for 2024 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets

Latest News

The Franklin Lions suffered their second loss of the season and were denied a three-peat after...
Franklin denied three-peat after 14-7 loss to Malakoff
Sarah Haisler
Classroom Champion Sarah Haisler of Franklin High School
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper
Three Aggies earn ESPN All-America Honors
Sam Houston State Football
Consol product Williams earns HERO Sports All-America honor for Bearkats