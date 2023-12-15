CSISD asking for feedback on two potential calendars for 2024-25 school year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD wants your feedback on a calendar for the 2024-25 school year. They have two options.

Below are things both calendars have in common:

Aug. 5-13: Staff Development (seven days Professional Learning)

Aug. 14: Students Start School

Sept. 2: Labor Day Holiday

Oct. 14: Holiday

Nov. 25-26: Staff Comp Days

The week of Thanksgiving off for students

First-semester final exams before the winter break

Early release the day before the winter holiday

Two weeks for the winter break for students

Jan. 6: Staff Development

Jan. 7: Students return from Winter Break

Jan. 20: Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

Spring break will align with TAMU (date not yet published)

April 18: Holiday

April 21: Staff Comp Day/Student Holiday

May 22: Early release on the last day of school

May 26: Memorial Day Holiday

Below are days specific to calendar A:

Oct. 11: Staff Development/Student Holiday

Nov. 1: Staff Development/Student Holiday

Dec. 20: Early release for Winter Break

Feb. 17: Holiday

Three Staff Development Days during school year

173 Instructional Days for students

Below are days specific to calendar B:

Oct. 10-11: Staff Development/Student Holiday

Dec. 19: Early release for Winter Break

Feb. 17: Staff Development/Student Holiday

Four Staff Development Days during school year

172 instructional days for students

You can complete the survey by clicking here.

