CSISD asking for feedback on two potential calendars for 2024-25 school year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD wants your feedback on a calendar for the 2024-25 school year. They have two options.
Below are things both calendars have in common:
- Aug. 5-13: Staff Development (seven days Professional Learning)
- Aug. 14: Students Start School
- Sept. 2: Labor Day Holiday
- Oct. 14: Holiday
- Nov. 25-26: Staff Comp Days
- The week of Thanksgiving off for students
- First-semester final exams before the winter break
- Early release the day before the winter holiday
- Two weeks for the winter break for students
- Jan. 6: Staff Development
- Jan. 7: Students return from Winter Break
- Jan. 20: Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday
- Spring break will align with TAMU (date not yet published)
- April 18: Holiday
- April 21: Staff Comp Day/Student Holiday
- May 22: Early release on the last day of school
- May 26: Memorial Day Holiday
Below are days specific to calendar A:
- Oct. 11: Staff Development/Student Holiday
- Nov. 1: Staff Development/Student Holiday
- Dec. 20: Early release for Winter Break
- Feb. 17: Holiday
- Three Staff Development Days during school year
- 173 Instructional Days for students
Below are days specific to calendar B:
- Oct. 10-11: Staff Development/Student Holiday
- Dec. 19: Early release for Winter Break
- Feb. 17: Staff Development/Student Holiday
- Four Staff Development Days during school year
- 172 instructional days for students
