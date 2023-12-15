CSISD asking for feedback on two potential calendars for 2024-25 school year

College Station ISD logo
College Station ISD logo(College Station ISD)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD wants your feedback on a calendar for the 2024-25 school year. They have two options.

Below are things both calendars have in common:

  • Aug. 5-13: Staff Development (seven days Professional Learning)
  • Aug. 14: Students Start School
  • Sept. 2: Labor Day Holiday
  • Oct. 14: Holiday
  • Nov. 25-26: Staff Comp Days
  • The week of Thanksgiving off for students
  • First-semester final exams before the winter break
  • Early release the day before the winter holiday
  • Two weeks for the winter break for students
  • Jan. 6: Staff Development
  • Jan. 7: Students return from Winter Break
  • Jan. 20: Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday
  • Spring break will align with TAMU (date not yet published)
  • April 18: Holiday
  • April 21: Staff Comp Day/Student Holiday
  • May 22: Early release on the last day of school
  • May 26: Memorial Day Holiday

Below are days specific to calendar A:

  • Oct. 11: Staff Development/Student Holiday
  • Nov. 1: Staff Development/Student Holiday
  • Dec. 20: Early release for Winter Break
  • Feb. 17: Holiday
  • Three Staff Development Days during school year
  • 173 Instructional Days for students

Below are days specific to calendar B:

  • Oct. 10-11: Staff Development/Student Holiday
  • Dec. 19: Early release for Winter Break
  • Feb. 17: Staff Development/Student Holiday
  • Four Staff Development Days during school year
  • 172 instructional days for students

You can complete the survey by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sugarloaf Mountain, historic site in Gause, returns to native hands
Tonkawa Tribe reacquires Sugarloaf Mountain in Gause with intent to open to the public
Police Lights Generic
Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing
File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar
New ‘upscale supermarket’ coming to Bryan
Texas A&M Football
Dates announced for 2024 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets

Latest News

Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
Six Kittens Rescue offering adoption event before the holidays
Six Kittens Rescue holding holiday adoption event
Thursday Evening Weather Update - December 14
A man is in custody after leading DPS on a high speed chase through College Station
DPS arrests man after high-speed chase