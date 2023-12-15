Franklin denied three-peat after 14-7 loss to Malakoff

By Morgan Weaver
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions suffered their second loss of the season and were denied a three-peat after a 14-7 loss to Malakoff in the Class 3A Division I State Title game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

The Lions average 50 points a game, but were shutout in the first half.

Junior running back Jayden Jackson found the Lions’ lone touchdown with a five yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Franklin hada chance to even things up in the final two minutes of game. On 4th and 7 Mark Fannin elects to go with a double pass, but it was out of bounds in the end zone.

The Tigers would run out the clock on their next possession.

