Franklin denied three-peat after 14-7 loss to Malakoff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions suffered their second loss of the season and were denied a three-peat after a 14-7 loss to Malakoff in the Class 3A Division I State Title game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
The Lions average 50 points a game, but were shutout in the first half.
Junior running back Jayden Jackson found the Lions’ lone touchdown with a five yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
Franklin hada chance to even things up in the final two minutes of game. On 4th and 7 Mark Fannin elects to go with a double pass, but it was out of bounds in the end zone.
The Tigers would run out the clock on their next possession.
