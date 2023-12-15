Gift Guide: Retail expert shares shopping ideas for adults, kids

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is less than two weeks away, so the pressure IS on to find the perfect gifts for your friends and loved ones.

McMillanDoolittle retail expert Amanda Lai joined BVTM Thursday to share some gift ideas.

She said you can start by thinking about interests people have. You also shouldn’t be afraid to think out of the box, especially for the people who seem to have everything.

Below are Lai’s gift ideas for men, women and children. In addition, she shared some experiences and unique gift ideas.

Men

Clothing Carhartt Vuori

Technology DJI Mini Drone



Women

Clothing Alo Yoga Lululemon

Footwear On HOKA

Travel Monos suitcase Apple AirTags Samsung SmartTags

Handbags Polène

Home Creature Comforts throw blankets Eberjey pajamas Lake pajamas

Wellness Weighted eye masks TheraGun Mini



Kids/Teens

Technology Backbone One Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer

Skincare Sol de Janeiro Bubble Skincare

Wellness Laneige Sleeping Mask

Footwear On HOKA



Unique Gifts

Experiences Weekend getaway Hot air balloon ride Cooking class Airbnb gift card Concert tickets Cameo video Private museum or brewery tour

Wellness Spa day Yoga class Calm app subscription Headspace app subscription

Affordable Gifts Truffle-infused hot sauce Graza Olive Oil Non-alcoholic drinks (Seedlip and Athletic Brewing Company)



