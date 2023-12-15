Gift Guide: Retail expert shares shopping ideas for adults, kids
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is less than two weeks away, so the pressure IS on to find the perfect gifts for your friends and loved ones.
McMillanDoolittle retail expert Amanda Lai joined BVTM Thursday to share some gift ideas.
She said you can start by thinking about interests people have. You also shouldn’t be afraid to think out of the box, especially for the people who seem to have everything.
Below are Lai’s gift ideas for men, women and children. In addition, she shared some experiences and unique gift ideas.
Men
- Clothing
- Carhartt
- Vuori
- Technology
- DJI Mini Drone
Women
- Clothing
- Alo Yoga
- Lululemon
- Footwear
- On
- HOKA
- Travel
- Monos suitcase
- Apple AirTags
- Samsung SmartTags
- Handbags
- Polène
- Home
- Creature Comforts throw blankets
- Eberjey pajamas
- Lake pajamas
- Wellness
- Weighted eye masks
- TheraGun Mini
Kids/Teens
- Technology
- Backbone One
- Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer
- Skincare
- Sol de Janeiro
- Bubble Skincare
- Wellness
- Laneige Sleeping Mask
- Footwear
- On
- HOKA
Unique Gifts
- Experiences
- Weekend getaway
- Hot air balloon ride
- Cooking class
- Airbnb gift card
- Concert tickets
- Cameo video
- Private museum or brewery tour
- Wellness
- Spa day
- Yoga class
- Calm app subscription
- Headspace app subscription
- Affordable Gifts
- Truffle-infused hot sauce
- Graza Olive Oil
- Non-alcoholic drinks (Seedlip and Athletic Brewing Company)
