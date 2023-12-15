Give the gift of relaxation this Christmas with Woodhouse Spa

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Located just next to Kanji Sushi at beautiful Lake Walk, Woodhouse Spa is a must for all things self-care and relaxation.

Take advantage of their services for yourself or give them as a gift this holiday season.

Owner, Kristie Sievers, dedicated over a decade to Woodhouse Corporate, which ultimately inspired her to open her very own Woodhouse Spa right here in Bryan/College Station.

Spa services include a variety of massages, facials, body treatments, rituals like salt therapy, and facial waxing.

If you’d like to give someone you love a Woodhouse Spa gift card this Christmas, you’re in luck.

If you purchase a $300 gift card, you will receive a free 24-Day Babor Advent Calendar.

If you spend just a bit more and purchase a $400 gift card, you’ll get to take home a luxurious Woodhouse Spa Robe.

They also carry plenty of suitable stocking stuffers. Check out the shelves filled with product while you’re there.

A few lucky winners will receive free prizes this month.

Be sure to follow Woodhouse Spa on Instagram to enter their 12 Days of Giveaways.

