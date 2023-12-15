Hilary Duff announces her fourth pregnancy

FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on May 17, 2022, in New York. Duff recently announced she's expecting child No. 4.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth child.

The “How I Met Your Father” star made the announcement on Instagram, sharing her family’s holiday cards with the caption “Surprise, Surprise!”

“So much for Silent Nights,” the front of the card reads along with a photo of Duff, her partner Matthew Koma and her three children. The back of the card features photos of her three children and says, “Buckle Up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

Koma also shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the family with the caption, “baby #4 is loading.”

Duff and Koma have two children together, 5-year-old Banks Violet, and 2-year-old Mae James. Duff also shares an 11-year-old son, Luca, with her former partner Mike Comrie, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing in College Station
Texas A&M Football
Dates announced for 2024 Texas A&M Football Schedule
File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar
New ‘upscale supermarket’ coming to Bryan
Downtown Bryan
Preserving the past, embracing the future: Historic Landmark Commission greenlights new initiatives
Sugarloaf Mountain, historic site in Gause, returns to native hands
Tonkawa Tribe reacquires Sugarloaf Mountain in Gause with intent to open to the public

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
US and Israel discuss when to scale back Gaza combat but agree fight will take months, envoy says
Celebrate National Cupcake Day: Christmas Tree
A small plane crashed on Interstate 26 in North Carolina. (Source: WLOS/CNN)
RAW: Plane crash shuts interstate down
Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State...
Satanic Temple co-founder discusses torn-down display